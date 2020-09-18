A memorial service for Joann Boyd will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St.
Mrs. Boyd died May 20, 2020.
The service will be followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery and a 1 p.m. luncheon at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
