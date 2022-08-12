David Paul “Davie” Marques, 79, a lifelong resident of Salida, died in July 2022.
He graduated from Salida High School as one of the top students in his class.
He served as a U.S. Army private during the Vietnam War and was stationed in the demilitarized zone.
Mr. Marques was proud to serve his country.
Upon returning home, he went to college at Western State College of Colorado and earned a bachelor’s degree in business.
He worked with his father, Joe Marques, in many entrepreneurial ways.
Together they did many things for the community, and friends and family said it is hard to list everything they did for Salida.
Mr. Marques was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Helen Marques; sister Patricia Loretta Wood; and brother-in-law Max Wood.
Survivors include his sister Stella (Bruce) Gould; nieces, Paula (Michael) Wood Henschen and Melissa (Troy) Campbell; and nephew, Russell Gould.
His service will be at noon Aug. 15, 2022, at Chisholm Park in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
