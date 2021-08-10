James E. Fiedler, 83, died July 26, 2021,
He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Edwin and Lorraine (Radke) Fiedler.
He served in the U.S. Army from March 1962 to September 1965 and in the Army Reserves from September 1965 to February 1968.
During that time he received a good conduct medal, certificate of achievement and a marksman badge.
He graduated from the U.S. Army Language School, completing studies in the Spanish language, and received a bachelor of science degree from Wisconsin State University.
He was the father of four children.
He raised two sons, Jim Fiedler Jr. and Mark Fiedler, with Emily Fiedler and son Bradley Fiedler and daughter Amanda Hagan with Jo-Ann McFearin.
He lived in Salida for about five years.
Mr. Fiedler had a passion for photography. He loved taking pictures of animals in their habitat. He set up cameras around his yard, stopped his car on the sides of interstates and one time chased a bear cub in hopes of photographing it.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2021, at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Memorial donations may be made to The National Audubon Society, at https://act.audubon.org/a/donate-rockies.
Arrangements were with Magnolia Cremations of New Albany, Indiana.
