A husband, father and grandfather, George Edward Hollen, 78, died June 4, 2023, following an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born Sept. 18, 1944.
He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Franzen. They were married for 56 years.
Drafted into the U.S. Army, he was sent to Vietnam toward the end of his duty.
Mr. Hollen, along with his wife, owned and operated their own residential construction company for more than 40 years.
Friends and family said he had the gift of creating just about anything with wood while his wife handled all office duties.
They said they could always count on him when something needed to be fixed or built.
He was never too busy to help repair things at church or at his daughters’ homes, visit those who were home-bound or sit with “the guys” drinking coffee while solving the world’s issues.
He enjoyed working in his workshop, hunting, fishing and attending his grandkids’ sporting and school events.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Donna (Darren) Buss of Howard and Kristen (Doug) Hutchins of Castle Pines; and grandchildren, Lauren (John) Sponaugle, Kyle Buss, Kelsey Buss, Hayden Hutchins, Brady Hutchins and Alexa Hutchins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 23, 2023, on his ranch, Circle JC Ranch, 12430 U.S. 50, Howard. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Memorial donations may be made to Cotopaxi Community Church, Salida Pregnancy Resource Center or Samaritan’s Purse.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home of Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.