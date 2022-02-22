Martha Ellen McCormick, 90, died Feb. 18, 2022, in Windsor, where she had been living with her daughter and son-in-law.
She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Sharon and Hazel Byerly.
One of eight children, she moved with her family to Colorado during the Great Depression.
She was raised in Fowler, where she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class in 1949. Classmates selected her as homecoming queen during her senior year.
She attended Western State College in Gunnison, where she was a member of the Delta Sigma Epsilon sorority.
In Gunnison she met James “Jimmy” McCormick. They were married Sept. 6, 1951, in Fowler and began their 67 years together in Cañon City before moving to Salida in 1959.
Mrs. McCormck devoted her life to raising four daughters and to working as partner and bookkeeper in her husband’s small business ventures, which included an auto repair/rental shop and later a construction and roofing company.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where she was active in the Altar Guild, choir and ministries, including the Order of St. Luke.
Family and friends said she was appreciated for her strong Christian faith plus her loving and deferential spirit.
Mrs. McCormick also enjoyed her bridge club and especially spending time with her large extended family.
Together with her husband, they were lifelong supporters of the Salida community and Republican Party.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; her husband in 2019; and daughter Jill Erbsen in 2013.
Survivors include daughters Ginger Soderlund of Denver, Janet (Mark) Hanley of Lampe, Missouri, and Jody (Cary) Gloor of Windsor; sister Wanda Negley of Pueblo; sister-in-law Judy Alexander (Lynn) of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Kyle and Eric Soderlund, Andrew, Sarah and Timothy Gloor, Matthew Hanley, Kelly Heim, Colleen Murray and Christina Sonheim; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida or a charity of the giver’s choice.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Arrangements are with Goes Funeral Care & Crematory, Inc. in Fort Collins.
