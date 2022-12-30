Richard Lee Purcell, 81, of Fruita died Dec. 26, 2022, in Grand Junction following a long illness.
He was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Salida to Charles Roger and Nina Glenn Purcell.
He graduated from Salida High School.
Mr. Purcell was employed as a manager in the grocery store business for many years.
He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos and other Colorado sports teams.
His devotion to his pets was always a priority. He took care of a large community of feral cats in Fruita.
Family and friends said he was a friendly and quiet man, always willing to lend a hand when needed.
Mr. Purcell was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Masingale Purcell; parents; and daughter Robin Lynn Purcell.
Survivors include his son, Richard Lee Purcell Jr.; daughter Julie (Chris) Leiker; grandson, Gabriel Leiker; brother, David Lynn Purcell; sister, Karen (Dale) Holden; and several nieces and nephews.
His memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501 or https://rhhumanesociety.org/.
Arrangements are with Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service in Grand Junction.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Richard-Purcell.
