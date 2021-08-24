Paul Sazonick, 88, of Salida died July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Berlin, New Hampshire, one of nine children born to Ivan and Olga (Kluchnick) Sazonick.
He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 1974 as a senior chief petty officer.
He then worked for 11 years at Climax Molybdenum Mine, retiring in 1985.
Mr. Sazonick was a Mason, a 32nd Scottish Rite Mason, and a Shriner.
He was twice past master of Salida Lodge No. 57 AF&AM and past president of Mon-Ark Shrine Club.
He also served as president of Collegiate Peaks Anglers Chapter of Trout Unlimited from 1991-1992.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Irene; stepson, Michael Cawley; brothers, John, Leon and Nicholas; and sisters Sophia and Diana.
Survivors include his daughters, Jean Cawley of New Mexico, Stephanie (Randy) Zarn of Minnesota and Paula (Tim) Denison of Salida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Jennie (John) Stevens of Massachusetts and Lydia Sazonick.
Per his request, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.