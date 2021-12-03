William Frederick Brown, 69, of Buena Vista died Nov. 13, 2021, at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Eugene Brown and Evelyn (Park) Brown.
He graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1970 and attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, graduating in 1974.
Mr. Brown married Jane Hamlin on March 22, 1994.
The couple moved to Buena Vista in 1992, and he was employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections in Buena Vista, retiring in 2004.
He served in the Buena Vista Fire Department, was a volunteer chaplain at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility for many years and was on the security team at Clearview Community Church.
Friends and family said he was devoted to his family, shared the gospel with many and loved Jesus with his whole heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Nicolle and Erika Brown of Rifle; grandchildren, Coral and Zara; brother, Larry Brown of Sarasota, Florida; sisters, Jane Groh of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Beth Brown of Spencer, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Vintage Dog Rescue, 11757 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Suite F-276, Littleton, CO 80127 or Haiti Children, P.O. Box 1823, Carbondale, CO 81623.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
