Longtime Salida resident Dailey Gene Broaddus, 91, died Oct. 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Moberly, Missouri, to Staple and Christine (Gibson) Broaddus.
Mr. Broaddus loved serving his country and community.
He served for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict then re-enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for 18 years as a bomb disposal expert and trainer.
He also worked at the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad, port of entry and Colorado Department of Corrections as a vocational instructor.
He served his community through service organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled Veterans, Elks Lodge and Mon-Ark Shrine Club.
He held a special love for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Mr. Broaddus developed a love for traveling while in the military and continued through his life.
He traveled to Europe, South America, Japan and Australia.
He enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his friends and longtime companion Csilla Depue.
Friends and family said he was a follower of Christ who showed his love for others through his service to his country and the organizations who helped those in need.
They said he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, showing his love with wisdom, compassion and generosity.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Broaddus; sister, Carolyn Miller; and son David Broaddus.
Survivors include his daughters, Dailesa (William) DeVol, Becky (Hubert) Hauser and Pamela (Thomas) Holsinger-Fuchs; sons Mark (Lisa) Broaddus, Marty (Teresa) Broaddus and Marlin Broaddus; 13 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 20, 2022, at Upper Room Church of God in Salida.
Interment will take place at 2 p.m. April 6, 2023, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
