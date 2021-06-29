A memorial service for Ray Glaser will be held at 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 E. Sackett Ave.
A celebration of his life will follow at a location to be determined.
Mr. Glaser died June 17, 2021. A full obituary will follow.
