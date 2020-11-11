Julia “Judy” Meredith Litz, 87, died Nov. 1, 2020, at her home in Salida with her daughters Kay and Trisha by her side.
She was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Eureka, Kansas to Adelia and Creet Meredith.
She worked mostly in the oil and gas industry, and for the district attorney when living in Summit County.
She met and married her husband of 48 years, Paul K. Litz, while in Casper, Wyoming.
The couple had three daughters: Susan (Lindsay) Boyd, of Wood Dale, Illinois, Kay, and Patricia “Trisha,” both of Salida.
Her husband’s work took the family to Libya, Colombia, and Northglenn.
Upon retirement, the Litzes moved to their cabin in Summit County. In 2001 they moved to Salida.
In Salida Mrs. Litz was active in many organizations including the Methodist Church choir, Notables choral group, Salida SteamPlant Event Center, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida PEO organization and played roles in a number of productions of the Stage Left Theatre Company.
She enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and visiting with friends.
Friends and family called her “the sunflower from the Sunflower State.”
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Marion Whiles, Dorothy Roberson, Roger and Dale.
She is survived by her daughters and sisters Nancy Stuber and Teresa Kosel.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations to the organizations Julia was involved in, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Ark-Valley Humane Society or the HRRMC Foundation (hospice) would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn
On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
