Mary Ann Bailey, 94, died in November 2022.
Friends and family said she died following a night-long conversation with Jesus.
She was born in April 1928 in Nebraska. Her parents had emigrated from Belgium.
In 1951, she married David VanHaverbeke.
They lived in Kansas, Georgia and Nebraska and had five children: Randy, Denise, Mark, Karen and Amy (stillborn).
In 1972, she and children Mark and Karen moved to Buena Vista.
She married Martin Bailey, in June 1974. He preceded her in death in 1980.
Friends and family said Mrs. Bailey treasured her roles as a loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was always an attentive, supportive listener.
They said she had an adventurous spirit.
She drove to Alaska six times with Randy, Pat or Karen.
She drove the Haul Road across Alaska, up to and back from Nome, and she watched the Iditarod Sled Dog Race.
She was a caretaker at a Port Lyons, Alaska, fishing lodge, owned by friends Peggy and Steve.
At age 53, she hiked 90 miles in 10 days in the Grand Canyon with son Mark.
At age 80, she rafted the entire Grand Canyon with son Randy.
She rafted the Arkansas River in Colorado with Karen, Randy, Walter and Joy.
She drove to South Dakota with Pat to see Mount Rushmore, where they took a helicopter ride over the monument.
She enjoyed the beach and actively participated in her daughter Denise’s interests.
One time while in a small Alaskan seaport, Mrs. Bailey saw the ship that Denise was working on as it approached shore. The captain gave Denise permission for a night’s leave so she could spend the night with her mother in her camper before the ship left port the next day.
Mrs. Bailey also traveled to the Gulf of Mexico to see Denise and Frank shrimping.
She had many other interests as well. She owned a plant store in Buena Vista named The Pot Shop, and she was the vice president of the Hi-Low camping group for many years.
Her family said she had countless dear friends with whom she kept in contact over the decades.
She loved the 13 dachshunds that shared her life over the years.
Mrs. Bailey enjoyed spending time with family and friends, viewing aspen leaves in fall, hiking, camping, backpacking in the mountains, photography, supporting wildlife conservation organizations, growing plants and spending time at the Alpine cabin.
Friends and family said she is loved and missed by all.
Survivors include her children Randy (Liz), Denise, Mark (Elizabeth), Karen and Pat (Mike); grandchildren, Kenai, Bill (Beth), Amy, Jane (Luke), Caitlyn, Lewis (Bethany); and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Katlyn; Tyler, Caitie, Lauren, Jack, Sarah, Lila, Lori and Dave and son Jackson.
A celebration of her life will be held in June in Buena Vista on a date to be determined.
Arrangements were with Holt Funeral Home of Cañon City.
