Richard James Fryer 90, died June 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.
He was born March 29, 1931 in Wilmot, South Dakota to Mildred (Thiele) and Lyle Fryer, one of 13 children.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in the 8th Army, 363 Ordinance Company in Korea.
He was a proud Korean War veteran.
He married Lucinda Bea “Lucy” Gurule in 1953. The couple met at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. They were married in Antonito.
The couple had five children.
After discharge from the army in 1954, the family settled in Salida.
Mr. Fryer went to work at Climax molybdenum mine and then went to work at Y&R garage, which would become Salida Motors, eventually being employed by Danny Granzella.
He ran the wrecker and was known as “Dick the Wrecker Guy.” He retired after 43 years.
After retirement he continued to drive cars to different places for Town & Country Dealerships.
He divorced his first wife in 1971 and married Patricia Burdett in 2010. They divorced in November of 2017.
He lived his last three years and nine months with his daughter Deborah Carpenter and family.
He took his dog Goob out for daily rides, health and weather permitting.
Mr. Fryer enjoyed hunting.
He was a mechanic for Ron and Jim Lewis’ Motocross team, and later for his son Cully.
Mr. Fryer was preceded in death by daughters Darlene Kay Fryer and Doreen Lee Fryer; his parents; two sisters and his first and second wives.
Survivors include sons Edwin Richard (Julie) Fryer of Silverdale, Washington and Cully Lyle (Celeste) Fryer of Victor, Montana; daughter Deborah A Carpenter; grandchildren Holly Michelle (Dan) Carpenter, Heather Marie Carpenter, Heather (Wes) Losabia, Gary Fryer, James (Sarah) Fryer and Steve (Marie) Fryer; great-grandchildren Terrell Lumabad, Kaleb Carpenter, Darton Fryer and Easton Fryer; sister Ruby A Bryant; and faithful companion Boston Terrier Goob.
At his request no services are planned and his ashes will be scattered in Montana.
A memorial contribution in Mr. Fryer’s name may be sent to Deborah Carpenter, 904 Maple Dr., Salida, CO, 80201.
Arrangements were with Tulip Cremations of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.