Geraldine Lee “Gerry” Gibbs, 88, of Post Falls, Idaho, died April 21, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Raton, New Mexico, to Chris and Meda Lee (Byram) Fettas.
As a young child, she moved with her parents and older sister, Renee, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and later to Clayton, New Mexico. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1952.
She married William Kirk “Kirk” Gibbs on April 19, 1954, in Clayton.
After their marriage, they lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1961, they moved to Steamboat Springs, where they owned and operated the Riverbend Lodge.
After moving to Salida in 1973, Mrs. Gibbs cofounded First Colorado Land Office.
Mr. Gibbs and their son, Chris, later joined the company. Together, they built a real estate company that continues to operate today.
Throughout her life, she dedicated countless hours to serving others. An avid supporter of education, she worked for the Friends of the Salida Library and was a longtime member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood.
When she moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 1996 she became an active member of Cancer & Community Charities (3Cs) and volunteered at the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce.
Family and friends said she was a gracious hostess who warmly welcomed family and friends into her beautiful home. A passionate cook, she specialized in dishes that celebrated her Greek and New Mexican heritage. They said her roasted leg of lamb and flat enchiladas were legendary.
Mrs. Gibbs enjoyed family gatherings, summer barbecues and picnics featuring Greek shish kebab and holiday meals.
One of her favorite hobbies was gardening. She took great pride in maintaining a meticulous yard and was known for her stunning rose garden.
After her husband died in 2001, Mrs. Gibbs and her sister, Renee, became frequent traveling partners. They embarked on many adventures throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her favorite destination was the American Southwest. As a New Mexico native, she held a lifelong love of Southwestern culture, food, landscapes and brilliant blue skies.
Family and friends said she will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and love of family. They said she always put the needs of others above her own, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her youngest son, Scott; sister, Ann Renee Steele; and her parents.
Survivors include her sons Bill (Julie) of Hayden and Chris (Patty) of Post Falls; grandchildren, Andrea (Charlie) of Portland, Oregon, and Stephen (Alicia) of Post Falls; and great-grandchildren, Baylor, Oliver and Hudson.
Cremation was chosen, and a small family ceremony will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Salida at a future date. Mrs. Gibbs will be laid to rest with her husband and son Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho at www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org.
Arrangements were with Yates Funeral Homes and Cremation in Coeur d’Alene.
Visit Mrs. Gibbs’ online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.