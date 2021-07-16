Viola Martinez, 91, died July 10, 2021.
She was born Oct. 21, 1929, to John and Laura Maestas and was raised in Salida.
She met her husband, J. Bennie Martinez, in Salida. They married on Oct. 2, 1948, and remained married for 60 years until he died in July 2009.
Mrs. Martinez spent her life as a devoted mother and housewife.
She loved dancing and spending time with family.
Friends and family said her warmth, lighthearted personality and strength in times of joy and difficulty never failed to raise the spirits of all who knew her, and she was a blessing to family, friends and neighbors.
They said, along with her husband, she supported her children and grandchildren in all of their dreams and ambitions and was generous to those in need.
They said she was loved and deeply missed by her family.
Mrs. Martinez was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Julian Maestas, Betty Roybal and Dorothy Maez.
Survivors include her siblings Jake Maestas, Gloria Archuleta, Donna Rendon and Juanita Serna; children, Diana Gauchat, Sharon Wright and Joseph B. (Violeta) Martinez; grandchildren, John St. Angelo, Joseph Wright, Lisa St. Angelo, Joseph R. Martinez and Amanda Cary; great-grandchildren, Tiana, Natalie and Junior Guillen, and Crystal; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
A recitation of the rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. July 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
