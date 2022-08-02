Michael J. Ackels, 58, of Howard died July 23, 2022.
He was born Feb. 27, 1964.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; aunt Reva Presley of Grand Rapids, Michigan; best friend, Ron Phelps of Howard; and Kevin and Bart of Howard.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 7, 2022, at 730 CR 48, Howard.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services.
