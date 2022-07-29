Gareth “Garry” Leo Cook, 67, died July 20, 2022, in Denver after a battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Salida to Leo “Bud” and Patricia Cook.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1973 and joined the U.S. Army, where he spent two years in Germany
Mr. Cook lived in Colorado Springs the last 30 years and in 2019 retired from the beer industry after 35 years of work.
He enjoyed playing golf, camping, playing poker and drinking beer with his friends.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents and great-nephew Sterling Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda (Willoughby) Cook; sons, Andy (Rose) Cook of Gilbert, Arizona, and Brad Cook of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandson, Brandon Cook of Flagstaff, Arizona; sister, Lynola (Allan) Smith, and brother, Kelly Cook, of Salida; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were with A Better Place Funeral & Cremation Services in Lakewood.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.abplace-funeral-cremation.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.