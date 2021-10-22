William Dale Graham

William “Willie” Dale Graham, 62, of Lamar, Missouri, died Sept. 27, 2021.
He was born Oct. 23, 1958, to Jim and Dorothy (Clinton) Graham in Scott City, Kansas, and grew up in the neighboring community of Shallow Water, Kansas.
He spent his life working in the trucking industry, including roles of driving, dispatching and company ownership. The past 21 years, he was the northern regional sales manager for Polar Tank Trailers.
Mr. Graham was a car enthusiast throughout his life. He loved working on cars, going to races of winged and nonwinged cars and hot rod car shows. He was an active organizer of the Lamar Cruise Nights.
Family and friends said Mr. Graham had an adventurous spirit, loved life and made everyone laugh. Though he was passionate about community involvement, they said his relationships with family and friends were his highest priority.
His family and friends said he will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Melody; brothers Dan, Preston and Carl Graham; and sisters Glenda Sue Massey, Marlene Bilson, Doris Graham, Rosie Elliot, Jo Mary Schaffer and Janie Benish.
Survivors include Edith Todd of his home in Lamar; daughter Amber Ming of Corpus Christi, Texas; sons, Brad Graham of Strafford, Missouri, and Chris (Wendy) Crawford of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Kaylin, Kaysen and Keizer; brother Richard Graham of Shell Knob, Missouri; and sisters Eva Smith of Reading, California, Sara Ann Graham of Minnesota and Ada Turley of Salida.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 23, 2021, at the Thiebaud Auditorium in Lamar. Lunch will follow. A car showing honoring his love of cars will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Thiebaud Auditorium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Barton County Memorial Park, c/o Joe Davis, 100 Gulf, Lamar, MO 64759, or a local charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements were with Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
