Salidan Donna R. Nevens, 91, died Jan. 12, 2021 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, following a sudden illness.
She was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Tiffin, Ohio to Charles M. Halley and Ruth E. Ringle.
After attending two years of college at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the U.S. Navy Department.
She met Lt. Robert W. Nevens while working in D.C.
The couple married Aug. 18, 1951.
They moved to Stuttgart, Germany while he completed his tour of duty with the Army’s Judge Advocate General Corps; and then in 1953, they moved to Salida, where she remained through the rest of her life.
After having her children, Mrs. Nevens worked as a reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper in the 1970s before enjoying a 22-year career for the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners as an administrative assistant as well as an assistant land use administrator. She retired in 1995.
Her hobby during her time in Salida was researching and collecting the history of early Chaffee and Lake Counties.
She was often referred to as the defacto local historian and some of her research is preserved on The Salida Library’s Collections of Salida under the “Donna Nevens Collection” (http://salidaarchive.info/donna-nevens-collection/).
Friends and family said anyone who knew her also knew of her voracious appetite for knowledge and her quick mind, which was still very evident at 91.
They said she was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Charles E. Halley; and her sisters Dorothy Lawson, Phyllis Hermann and Gilda Steel.
Survivors include sons Robert A. (Kelly) Nevens and Thomas W. (Lynn) Nevens; grandchildren Robert J. Nevens, Thomas A. Nevens, Julia Nevens and Amanda Boerma; and great-grandchildren Stella and Johanna.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ark Valley Helping Hands or Salida Regional Library.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
