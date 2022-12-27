Robert Christian “Bob” Dice, 76, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Peppi’s Home in Tucson, Arizona, after a long battle with leukemia.
He was born Feb. 1, 1946, in Leadville to Fred A. Dice and Margret M. (Fahey) Dice.
He grew up on mountainous back roads, hunting, fishing and camping.
As a Colorado native he spent much of his youth outdoors.
He worked for Climax Mine as an young adult and later began his career in construction.
Construction took him all over the country, and when he was living in northern California he fell in love with deep sea fishing.
He worked as a safety engineer on many large projects all over the country.
He was a life member at Leadville Elks Lodge No. 236, and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Dice was a devoted Catholic and volunteered as a greeter and usher at the different churches he attended as he moved for work.
He also volunteered as a leader for Cub Scouts.
He spent his retirement as a snowbird between Tucson and Gunnison.
He made many friends on his travels and kept in touch with them during the off-seasons.
His Tucson friends and his family were there in his last days.
Friends and family said he is finally with his parents and beloved sons.
Mr. Dice was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Robert K. and Richard C. Dice.
Survivors include his sister, Veronica K. Dice of Salida; grandson, Richard A. Dice of Tennessee; granddaughters, Alexandria A. Dice of Florida and Adena N. Dice (Marcus) Scanga of Salida; and great-granddaughters, Cecilia A. Duran, Alise A. Worthy and Cataleya S. Dice.
At his request no services will be held.
His ashes will be scattered in Leadville at a time to be determined this summer.
Arrangements were with Evergreen Mortuary of Tucson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.