Longtime Salida resident LeRoy Francis Huntington, 86, died July 1, 2021, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Burlington to Dean and Clara (Mullis) Huntington.
After his discharge from the U.S. Navy, he married Kay (Pritchard) Bill.
The couple had a daughter, Susan.
Mr. Huntington loved to fly fish and liked working on his truck and RV.
He was a past member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Kay Huntington-Boger; wife Betty Huntington; and sisters, Evelyn Schneidewind and Lois Caldwell.
Survivors include his brother, John (Cherie) Huntington of Salida; special friend Jan Watters of Salida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
