Harold Leslie Engelbrecht, 84, died Sept. 4, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Pueblo to Elizabeth Englebrecht.
When his father left the family, his mother had to tend to three small energetic boys, and growing up was a struggle.
After crashing two of his uncle’s cars, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956.
He traveled the South Seas and was based in Pearl Harbor for four years.
His ship, DE 422, was hit with a Chinese torpedo on one of their missions.
After service to his country, he returned home and married his wife, Shara, and they raised two boys, Leslie and Russell.
Mr. Engelbrecht chose his lifelong trade and became a carpenter.
Every weekend was spent taking the family all over Colorado. He had vast knowledge about the state.
While riding ATVs with his wife, Mr. Engelbrecht created a scrapbook of all the Colorado passes with pictures of elevation signs.
He was a woodworker who recreated many of those signs.
He also created many of the signs seen in Jefferson County park entrances.
Friends and family said he never met a stranger and could talk to anybody at any time.
When he visited Texas once, he asked a random Texan, “So, what is the elevation of this town?”
Friends and family said if he was grumpy at you, it probably meant he liked you.
Mr. Engelbrecht loved cool cars. He loved people. He loved the Arkansas Valley. He loved Colorado.
When camping and fishing, Mr. Engelbrecht always taught, “Pick up after yourself and leave the campsite a better place than when you got here.”
Friends and family said he loved his two children, absolutely adored his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and especially loved his wife and best friend of 55 years, Shara.
They said he left the world a better place altogether and he will be missed.
Mr. Engelbrecht was preceded in death by his mother, brother Theodore Engelbrecht and his wife.
Survivors include an older brother, Eugene Engelbrecht; sons, Leslie and Russell Engelbrecht; grandchildren, Nicole McChesney and Heather Engelbrecht; and great-grandchildren, Bly Duza and Lynn McChesney.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
