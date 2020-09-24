Albert Joseph Mersman, 57, died Sept. 17, 2020, in Grand Junction.
He was born June 11, 1963.
He attended Salida High School, graduating in 1981.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, at Faith Heights Church, 600 28¼ Road, Grand Junction.
Arrangements are with Grand Valley Funeral Home in Grand Junction.
