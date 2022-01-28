Former Salida resident Vivian May Osborne, 96, died Jan. 18, 2022, in Fort Collins, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 22, 1925, in Brighton, the youngest of Maude Marie and George Bender’s seven children.
Her parents raised their family in the midst of the Depression, when people didn’t have much, and faith, family and love were instilled as the important things in life.
She spent most of her younger years on the Front Range, graduating from Fort Lupton High School and earning a degree in nursing from the University of Colorado.
Her family said her love for helping and nurturing others proved to be her life’s work, as seen through her time as a caring nurse, loving mother, faithful friend and a diligent and hardworking contributor to her church and community.
She was married for more than 60 years to her husband, Lou, and they lived and raised their family in Salida.
They had three children, whom Mrs. Osborne called “special gifts from heaven.” After becoming a mother, she was a homemaker, balancing raising her kids with helping to manage her husband’s electrical business out of their home.
Family and friends said her gentle spirit and disposition seemed to transcend her years as she kept close with friends of all ages and backgrounds, and she will be remembered most for her close walk with the Lord and her genuine care for others.
They said no one was a stranger for long around Mrs. Osborne. She made friends easily and believed that friendship is about sharing, understanding, listening, caring and telling someone how much they mean to you.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Salida.
Mrs. Osborne was preceded in death by her husband and her son Chuck.
Survivors include her children Cynthia and George; grandchildren, Pete, Erik, Annie and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Rae and Samuel.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 2, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Salida.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Allnutt Funeral Service in Fort Collins.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ft-collins-co/vivian-osborne-10538786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.