Mass of Christian burial for David Leroy DeLuca was held at 11 a.m. Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musician Judy Bullen performed “Amazing Grace,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “One Bread, One Body” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Pallbearers were Jeff DeLuca, Aaron DeLuca, Kylar DeLuca, Aeneas DeLuca, Scott Gorman and Jeff Criswell.
Honorary pallbearers were Jim DeLuca and Collin Cabe.
The eulogy was given by Mr. DeLuca’s son, Jeff DeLuca.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery where members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.