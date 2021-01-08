Janet “Jan” Linsday, 87, of Poncha Springs, died Dec. 30, 2020, at home in Poncha Springs with her family members present.
She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Alton, Illinois to William M. Littlefield and Helen Hoeland.
She graduated in 1954 from California State University Los Angeles, with a bachelor’s degree in business and soon after married Thomas H. Lindsay June 23, 1956, in San Marino, California.
The family moved to the valley in 1991 after having lived in Virginia, Southern California and Florida.
She and her husband owned property and began building their retirement home in Poncha Springs 28 years ago.
Mrs. Lindsay was an active member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority in the Alpha Omicron No. 770 local chapter since 1992.
She managed a program that raised money for scholarships for deserving local high school students every year.
Friends and family said her sorority sisters were always grateful for her tireless work on the sorority yearbooks as well.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Linsday was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her daughter Karen (Bob) Thompson of Keswick, Virginia; son David (Debbie) Linsday of Cocoa Beach, Florida; grandson Bryan Linsday; granddaughter Elaura Ambroziak; niece Christina (Michael) Burg; great-niece Sandie; and great-nephew Chris.
A memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Poncha Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
