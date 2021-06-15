A memorial service for  Gary Geist will take place at 2 p.m. June 19, 2021, at A Church, 419 D St.

Friends of Mr. Geist are welcome to attend.

Darlene Donahoo

Gary brings my fondest memories over the years. He was the brother of one of my best friends in school and I worked with him at Buena Vista Correctional Facility. He will be sorely missed. Darlene Donahoo

