Christopher Lynn Chasten, 54, of Salida, died June 17, 2020.
He was born Dec. 12, 1965, to Joyce E and Lendell S. Chasten.
Mr. Chasten worked as a mechanic in heavy construction and maintenance.
Friends and family said he impacted many others in significant ways and he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
They said he loved life and made those around him feel at ease.
He was fun-loving and a free spirit and always up to something; no matter how those in his life tried, he could not be “tamed,” they said,
They said his care-free attitude and spur of the moment adventures brought us all pleasure on numerous occasions and he was simply fun to be around.
Mr. Chasten was preceded in death by his mother; and step-father John L. Groy.
Survivors include his father; step-mother Rose Chasten; partner Christine Garcia; and many brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID-19 closures and precautions, memorial service plans have been postponed.
The family plans to celebrate Mr. Chasten’s life at some point in the future when it is safe and prudent to do so.
A memorial service is planned and associated events will be announced.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
