Former Howard resident Paul Matthew Charter, 80, died March 23, 2023, in Chiefland, Florida, with his wife by his side.
He battled pancreatic cancer for six months before his death.
He was born in Concord, Massachusetts, to George Henry Charter and Dorothy Matthews Charter.
Mr. Charter served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
He rode horses in rodeo, traveled worldwide for Morrison/Knudsen, operated snowplows for Fremont County and owned and operated his own storage business in Howard until retiring.
He was known for his ability to repair and/or share his knowledge of mechanical equipment.
In his spare time, Mr. Charter enjoyed gardening, restoring antique vehicles, barbecues, four-wheeling and exploring the mountains, boating and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy and Shirley; and lifelong friend Robert Speidel.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cheri Charter; her sons, Randolph and Christian; and his stepsister, Susan (James) Bricker of Acton, Massachusetts.
Mr. Charter’s friends and family are invited to share stories of their experiences with him over the years at a celebration of his life from noon to 4 p.m. May 24, 2023, at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department. Call 719-221-8752 with questions.
Arrangements were with Crevasse’s Simple Cremation in Gainesville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.