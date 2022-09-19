Former Salidan Fayrene Meyers, 88, of Greeley died Aug. 20, 2022, in hospice.
She was born March 27, 1934, in Norfleet, Kentucky, to Ed and Flossie Muse.
The family moved to Colorado in 1937 and farmed near Fort Lupton.
She graduated from Hudson High School in 1952 and Barnes Business School in 1953.
She married Ken Teter of Hudson in 1953. The couple divorced in 1957.
She married Don Meyers in 1971 in Salida.
Their new family of eight enjoyed time in the mountains hiking, camping and fishing.
In 1967 she went to work for Mountain Bell, later U.S. West, as a long-distance operator in Salida.
She transferred to Denver and worked there until 1995.
After retiring, she and her husband spent several years traveling to all 50 states. She also traveled to Mexico, Ireland and took a cruise through the Panama Canal.
Mrs. Meyers had many hobbies and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and sewing.
She loved cooking and collecting recipes to share with friends and family.
Friends and family said she was known as the best pie maker. She would ask her husband which pie was his favorite, and he would always reply, “the one you made today.”
They said when people came over for dinner they knew they would get their favorite pie.
There was not a day when she was not gardening or taking care of her houseplants.
Friends and family said nothing was more relaxing to her than digging in the soil and growing vegetables or beautiful flowers, and she had the most gorgeous African violets that bloomed year-around.
Mrs. Meyers was preceded in death by her parents; husband; former husband; and stepson George Meyers.
Survivors include her son, Ken (Sandi) Teter; daughters, Kathy (Keith) Wood and Karen Teter; stepson Willie (Minnie) Meyers; stepdaughter, Salli Holman; grandchildren, Chris Tafoya, Ken Teter, Stephani Silva, Staci McBrayer, Michelle Daniels, Rachel Houghson, Jenn Horne, Netha Holman, Paul Meyers and Alexandria Karalash; more than 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Irene) Muse; and sisters, Carol Bell and Phyllis Bollman.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 30, 2022, at Greeley Wesleyan Generations Church in Greeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain States Children’s Home at www.msch.org.
Correspondence and cards may be sent to 31 Sandra Lane, Broomfield, CO 80020.
