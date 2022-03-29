Colleen Margaret Rollings, 68, of Buena Vista died of lung cancer March 24, 2022, at home with her husband and son at her side.
She was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Denver.
She graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango, where she met her husband, Thomas “Tom” Rollings.
The couple traveled together before moving back to Durango where they welcomed their two children.
The family moved to Farmington, New Mexico, to pursue work before obtaining master’s degrees in special education from Adams State College in Alamosa.
There they enjoyed a mix of simultaneous work, education and parenthood.
After a brief time in Ordway, the family moved to Coffeyville, Kansas, where Mrs. Rollings became a special education teacher who helped hundreds of youths during her career of more than 20 years.
In 2006 their daughter, Rachel, was killed in a car accident, changing the course of Mrs. Rollings’ life.
She longed for the peace provided by the mountains of her childhood and retired to Buena Vista.
There she designed, decorated and cared for her home, of which she was immensely proud.
She also taught home management skills for Habitat for Humanity, helping dozens of families find their first home.
For the next 12 years she enjoyed visiting and caring for her grandchildren as well as spending time with her community of friends, with whom she was able to share her passion for family, politics and cats.
Friends and family said she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years; son, Ryan; grandchildren, Zebulon, Eliza and Jane; and brothers, Martin and Sean.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. April 2, 2022, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista.
A reception will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Johnson Village.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.