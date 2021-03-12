John Albert Daugherty, 46, of Salida, died March 4, 2021.
He was born March 5, 1974, in Lawton, Oklahoma to James and Linda (Cox) Daugherty.
Mr. Daugherty moved to Chaffee County six years ago from Lawton and was employed by the Buena Vista Health Clinic as a Nurse Practitioner.
He has been in nursing since 1994 and a nurse practitioner since 2011.
Being a Nurse Practitioner was his passion and he loved taking care of his patients.
Friends and family said his patients all felt his love and caring.
His family said that his family and nursing were the best parts of his life.
Mr. Daugherty enjoyed hiking, being in the outdoors going for walks with his puppy Loki, graphic novels and watching movies with his family.
He loved sports and his favorite team was the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mr. Daugherty was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother Linda Daugherty of Lawton, Oklahoma; daughters Myka and Reese Daugherty, both of Poncha Springs; step-daughter Auguste Viers of Salida; wife Amber Daugherty of Poncha Springs; sisters Cathy Daugherty of Lawton, Oklahoma and Karen (Glen) George of Portland, Oregon; niece Rose; nephews Jack and Sean; and his puppy Loki.
Memorial Services are set for 1 p.m. March 13, 2021, at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50.
Friends who desire may make a memorial contribution to the donor’s favorite charity in Mr. Daugherty’s name.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.