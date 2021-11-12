Johnny E. Ray, 82, died Nov. 1, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
Friends and family said he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the great outdoors.
Friends and family said he loved his church and all of its members.
Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Tamara A. Ray; mother, Opal Marie McPheeters-Ferguson; father, John Wesley Ray; brothers Harold (Patricia) Ray and Darrell (Kathy) Ray; and sister Barbara (Dave) DeMay.
Survivors include his daughter, Wendy (Matt) Bellantoni; sons, James Ray, Wesley Ray and Lyn (Debbie) Ray; grandchildren, Kieran (Shanade), Brianna (Justin), Frank Bellantoni, Anjelika and Jaiden; great-grandchildren, Josias, Jaxon, Aubryella, Brayson, Cayson, Kian, Alaska and Ariella; brothers Jimmy (Phyllis) Ray and Ronie (Nancy) Ray; and sisters Joyce (Lonnie) Gerlt and Vickie (Tim) Allain.
Arrangements were with Science Care of Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.