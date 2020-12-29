Margaret Elaine “Lanie” Spencer Marr, 88, died Oct. 24, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Jan. 5, 1932 in Denver, Colorado, where she lived much of her life.
In Denver she raised her young children and became an attorney.
Her zest for adventure led her to subsequently live in Salida and both Santa Fe and Socorro, New Mexico.
Shorter home stays were spent in Costa Rica, Tamil Nadu, India and the Canary Islands, as well as numerous exotic locales including China and Africa.
Friends and family said all who knew Elaine could doubtless recount her hosting warm and gracious get-togethers wherever she called home.
She developed friendships with those from all walks of life and had a system of swapping her lawyering skills for sides of beef, ceramics or carpentry projects.
She even exchanged lodging for private, informal concerts by accomplished opera apprentices.
The household was often full of a bustling, colorful cast of characters including her favorite little West Highland white terriers who alerted everyone to their delightful, disheveled presence.
Elaine worked primarily out of her home in Socorro during the last more than 30 years, amongst a beautiful and eclectic mix of family heirlooms and unique garage sale finds.
Friends and family said her keen intellect was exercised by continuing to practice law, passionately working on projects of value, and designing everything from room remodels to jewelry.
Her love of reading was reflected by the overflowing bookshelves that coursed through every room of the old adobe house.
Friends and family said she is already sorely missed.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Elliott Moore of Albuquerque; four children from her previous marriage with Richard J. Bernick: Philip Bernick, Amy Bernick Sheridan, Margaret Stephenson, and Andrew Bernick; grandchildren Wesley Sheridan, Zachary Stephenson, Nathan Sheridan, Nicholas Stephenson, Tess Bernick, and Galen Bernick; younger brother Jon Marr; half-brothers Bill Stark and Bob Stark; and great-grandchild, Gracie Guzman.
COVID-19 has restricted any sort of public memorial.
The family asks friends to honor Elaine’s memory and thoughtfully donate time or money to whatever progressive cause deemed worthy.
Arrangements were with Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque.
