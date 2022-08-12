Sister Kathleen Cogan, OSB

Sister Kathleen Cogan, Order of St. Benedict, 93, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs.
She was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Salida to John and Elizabeth (Esser) Cogan and their large and tightly knit family.
Her parents owned a working ranch near Buena Vista. Her mother was a schoolteacher before marriage, so education was a high priority for the family, as was forming their children in the Catholic faith. Three of their daughters became Benedictine sisters.
After graduating from high school, she went to Mount St. Scholastica College, earning a bachelor’s degree. While there, she said she heard God’s call and entered monastic life as a Benedictine at Mount St. Scholastica in 1949.
She taught in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado, including Antonito.
In 1968, Sister Kathleen completed a master’s degree from St. Mary University in Minnesota. She continued to teach in various places until the early 1970s.
When she felt the call to enter nursing, she studied at the University of Colorado, graduating in 1974 as a registered nurse. She worked at Penrose Hospital in intensive care, obstetrics and rehab.
Sister Kathleen became a hospital chaplain, caring not only for patient’s physical needs but also tending to their spiritual needs. She was a chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Iowa and St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City.
Sister Kathleen would often return to her family’s ranch to read, pray and fish. In retirement, she wrote the book “Three Nuns from the Ranch,” in which she related hilarious family stories and adventures of the three Benedictine sisters.
Along with teaching and nursing, Sister Kathleen loved to sing. She was a member of the Benet Hill Schola and a cantor for the Liturgy of the Hours.
Later in life, she became disabled, but her family said her trust in God never wavered. They said she took very seriously her mission of prayer, and her passing reflected her living, an unwavering trust in God and deep love and concern for all around her. They said she truly lived to love God, her family, community, students and patients.
Sister Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sister Leann, OSB, John, Jerry and Joseph Cogan.
Survivors include her sisters Mary Margaret Eggleston and Sister Elizabeth Cogan, OSB.
Her vigil and celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, with a Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022, both in Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
Memorial donations may be made to the monastery.
