Matthew Joseph Savoren, 90, died April 5, 2023, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Leadville to Matt and Katherine (Mohar) Savoren.
After attending parochial school in Leadville, his family moved to Salida, where he attended junior high and high school.
He excelled as a basketball player, earning a scholarship to Western State College, where he played four years while earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
While attending college Mr. Savoren met Carleen Larson, and they were married Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gunnison. They were together for more than 68 years.
Shortly after graduating college, he began his teaching career in Saguache and later in Salida.
In 1987 he went to work for the Department of Corrections and retired as associate warden.
Following his retirement, he and his wife began traveling and wintering in Arizona, where he enjoyed his passion for golf.
Mr. Savoren was an avid elk hunter and fly fisherman and loved to cook. Among his biggest joys were family gatherings around the table for holidays and birthdays.
He was a devoted Denver Broncos fan, holding season tickets for more than 50 years, a CU Buffs fan and a Rockies fan.
Mr. Savoren was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a life member of Salida Elks Lodge and a member of Salida Golf Club for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Crowley; and three infant grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; son, Gary (Carolyn) Savoren; daughter, Trudi (Tom) Foreman; brother, David Savoren; brother-in-law, Vaughn Larson; numerous nieces and nephews; granddaughters, Lacee (Marcus) Trusty, Ashlee Foreman, Kayla (Jordan) Miller, Chelsey (Wes) McKenzie and Hannah Savoren; and great-grandchildren, Jaxtin and Rylin Trusty and Remi, Charli and Dax McKenzie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. April 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.lewisandglenn.com/.
