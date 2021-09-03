Janice Ann Mason, 60, of Negaunee Township, Michigan, died Aug. 28, 2021, in the care of her family, following a 19-year battle with cancer.
She was born May 3, 1961, in Leadville to Arthur J. and Mary Louise (Flinn) Bergstrom.
She was raised in Buena Vista and, while attending Buena Vista High School and for a brief time following graduation in 1979, she was employed as a welder for a company that built and painted bridges.
She later enrolled at Colorado Mountain College, pursuing a nursing degree.
On March 15, 1980, she married John Mason.
After receiving her certified nursing assistant degree, she was employed for a few years as a nurse’s assistant.
Friends and family said she touched many lives while also living in Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.
She loved meeting new people and seeing new places.
When the couple relocated to Montana, she began another career in real estate.
Friends and family said she was a trusted, valued and successful real estate agent due to putting her clients’ interests first, and she inspired confidence because she genuinely cared about them.
In 2011, the Masons moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan when Mr. Mason accepted a position with Eagle Mine, now owned by Lundin Mining.
Mrs. Mason enjoyed being in the great outdoors and enjoyed all that nature had to offer, from the changing of the seasons to fishing, skiing and snowshoeing.
She was the official photographer for the Bandit Ski Racing Team at Marquette Mountain, of which her husband was one of the racers.
Mrs. Mason enjoyed painting, hanging out with her friends and traveling with her husband in her RV.
Friends and family said her greatest joy and fulfillment came whenever she was with her grandchildren.
They said she was happiest when they were over and spent countless hours playing, guiding and teaching them about the things she enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Bergstrom.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years; daughters, Quintesa (Christopher) Crawford of Marquette, Michigan, and Jamell (Dale) Richard of Roundup, Montana; grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Sethian Carter, Kylie Carter, Ashley Wilson, Cassandra Crawford, John Richard, Fawn Richard, Ann Marie Crawford and Matthew Richard; sisters, Johanna Gardner, Judy Conner, Jeanie (Rick) Sebel and Juanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.