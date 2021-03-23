Thomas “Tom” Vidmar, 76, died March 13, 2021, in Pueblo, surrounded by family members.
He was born in 1944 in Colorado Springs to Anthony and Margaret Vidmar.
He and his wife, Paula, recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Vidmar graduated from Palmer High School in Colorado Springs and then served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
After his service, he worked for the City of Colorado Springs for 41 years, 33 of which were spent working for the Homestake Water Project in Buena Vista, where he was the project superintendent.
He volunteered his time and was a member of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.
He served as president of that organization for several years. Friends and family said he always dedicated his life to assisting others; no matter what the situation was, he was there to help. They said he always put others first and had never met a stranger; if he did, they were not a stranger for long.
Mr. Vidmar enjoyed working on and building cars and had several “Rat-Rods” that he built and restored. He fabricated most of the parts he needed.
The only thing he loved more was his family and the family gatherings that took place.
Friends and family said his life was dedicated to his family.
They said he told everyone that he was the most blessed man in world, having “five children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.”
Mr. Vidmar began affectionately calling all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren “Jones” and he was known by all of them as “Papa Jones” because of this.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margaret Hughes.
Survivors include his wife; children, Trish (Dan) Young of Buena Vista, Mike (Tammy) Vidmar of Westcliffe, Tony (Deborah) Vidmar of Melissa, Texas, Billy (Nichole) Vidmar of Cañon City and Richie (Tracy) Vidmar, of Commerce City; grandchildren, Marissa (Andrew) Roberts, Cole (Amelia) Finn, Gabrielle Vidmar, Connor Vidmar, Grace Vidmar, Kaylene Squire, Brenai Vidmar, Brandt (Michelle) Shields, Noah Vidmar, McKenna Vidmar, Layne Carpenter, Jake Carpenter, Henry Vidmar, Clara Vidmar and Thomas Vidmar; great-grandchildren, Peter Finn, Patrick Finn, Hunter Roberts and Dilon Roberts; and several brothers and sisters.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. March 27, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. Ninth St., Cañon City, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, P.O. Box 1671, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements are with Wilson Funeral Home of Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
