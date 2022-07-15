Funeral services for Stephen Christopher Turner were held at 10 a.m. July 8, 2022, at Cross Roads Church in Poncha Springs.
The Rev. Bill Swegart officiated.
Mr. Turner’s obituary was read by his brother Seth Turner.
Eulogies were given by Seth Turner and Sherry Turner.
Pallbearers were Seth Turner, Carl Balzano, Cameron Agostino, Mike Rivera, Andy Panter and Garrett O’Neal.
Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Field, Sam Johnson and Jordan Edmonds.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.