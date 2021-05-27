Robert Laird Parker

Robert Laird “Bob” Parker of Coaldale died April 1, 2021, surrounded by family, after an 11-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was born in 1949 in Tucson, Arizona, to MaryLou and Harold Parker.
He graduated from Sunnyside High School and graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff with a degree in fine arts.
He put his artistic talent to work creating MiddleEarth in Flagstaff, a Tolkien-themed coffee and sandwich shop with murals covering the walls.
Later, he opened a similar place called Smaug’s Mountain in Tucson. Patrons entered Smaug’s Mountain through a three-dimensional cave that opened into a coffee shop and performance space that looked like the inside of Smaug’s mountain, complete with a peacefully sleeping Smaug the dragon covering the length of one long wall.
He also worked for a residential home and school for severely autistic children. He was bothered by the blank, sterile walls of the buildings and sought and was eventually granted permission to paint colorful murals on many of the walls of common spaces, including several undersea, forest and pastoral scenes in vivid colors.
Mr. Parker was a successful artist, for many years traveling around the country, primarily in the Southwest, doing art shows, sometimes with many artists in public spaces, sometimes as one-man shows in hotels and other private venues. His art at that time focused on historically accurate and dynamic paintings of Hopi kachinas in acrylic.
For several years, he was the artist in residence at Mesa Verde National Park, where he had access to the entire collection of archeological findings of the Ancestral Puebloans including the vast archives of at least 26 tribes, not available to the public.
During that time, he painted many scenes of pots and other artifacts in realistic, but also somewhat fanciful, natural settings in acrylics, pencil and pastels. He also created ceramic sculptures and large bronze sculptures of kachinas.
Following his time at Mesa Verde, Mr. Parker set up a gallery in downtown Durango, where he met Kay Hammond, whom he often referred to as his “soulmate.”
The couple married and commuted between Durango and Coaldale for some years before moving permanently to Itty Bitty Lakes in Coaldale.
In his studio in Coaldale, Mr. Parker moved into wood sculptures, some purely “art in nature” and others artistic renditions of useful objects such as bird homes and walking staves. He also developed an interest in steel sculpture and created many fantastical beings in his steel studio.
He always had multiple art projects going at once, in a variety of media – a particularly useful practice because it sometimes took months or even years for the “spirit” of the medium, especially with wood and steel, to fully reveal itself.
Residents of Coaldale for more than four decades, the Parkers ran the gallery and campground at Itty Bitty Lakes for much of that time.
In addition to being multimedia artist Mr. Parker was a “climate warrior” for the past 20 years, fighting climate change locally, at the state level and nationally. He was a member of the founding board of directors of 350 Colorado, a state chapter of the national and international organization fighting climate change called 350.org. 350 refers to the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that is safe.
Mr. Parker and wife were both members of 350 Central Colorado, which they helped to morph into Central Colorado Climate Coalition in March 2021.
He also was an active member of the Fremont County Democrats.
His family said he was passionate about caring for his family and friends, a fabulous artist in multiple media and an effective and cherished climate warrior.
Survivors include his wife; children, Jennifer, Julie, Matt and Heath; eight grandchildren; his older brother, Ken; and younger sister, CindyLou.
A celebration of his life took place April 18, 2021, at Itty Bitty Lakes in Coaldale.
Memorial donations to the fight against climate change may be made at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=FMPJK688S4XZU.
