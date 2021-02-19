Alvin Joseph Lambert, 80, died Feb. 4, 2021, at Columbine Manor in Salida from a brain bleed.
He was the first son born to Ralph and Florence (Snow) Lambert on Sept. 26, 1940, in Pagosa Springs.
They had a second son Aubrey Ray. When Florence later married Walter Lambert, Sr., Mr. Lambert’s second brother Walter Lambert, Jr. was born.
On Oct. 28, 1961, he married Dawone Main. They had three sons, Kenny Joe, Justin Clay, and Kevin Charles.
The family lived in Saguache, Salida and Florence before moving to Nebraska. After returning to Colorado and divorcing, he lived in Penrose. He and Loretta Frandsen were married in February, 1973, in Raton, New Mexico. Her daughter Mitzi joined the family.
Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by an infant daughter, his ex-wife, his wife Loretta, both brothers, step-father, grandparents, and all Lambert aunts and uncles.
Survivors include sons Kenny, Justin, and Kevin (Dina) Boss, all of Denver; step-daughter Mitzi Heard of Cañon City; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren. Also surviving Alvin are sisters-in-law Lyn of Saguache, and Shirley of Salida, and Linda Luther of Florence; as well as niece Misty Lambert of Center, nephews Cameron of Kansas, Robert, Travis, and Leroy of Saguache, and many cousins.
Although he had a number of different jobs in his early years, he was always driving the big rigs. For years he drove for Berta Brothers Trucking in Penrose.
Alvin turned 50 in a Pueblo hospital following the removal of a cancerous brain tumor which left him permanently disabled. In later years he beat lung and colon cancer.
After Loretta’s death in August, 1989, he later moved to Salida where he remained until his death. At the Salida Apartments he was always with his sidekick, his little dog Killer.
Card playing with family and friends filled many hours. Muriel Pelc was a regular at the games, he loved her sense of humor and excellent cooking. She made sure he never left a game hungry.
When he moved to Mount Shavano, he played more Hand and Foot canasta. He enjoyed many card partners, but especially loved teasing Barbara Gifford.
He and his brother Aubrey ate breakfast every morning at Patio Pancake. They also took Saturday drives to Cripple Creek to gamble. Alvin didn’t speak of his losses, but shared pictures when he won.
In 2010, he spent his 70th birthday in St. Anthony’s Central with complications following surgery on his colon.
In 2018 Alvin chose to move into Columbine Manor since he was falling too frequently in his apartment.
Most days he socialized with other residents and staff. The more he liked a person, the more he teased them. One highlight of his stay was visiting with his family and having a five-generation photo taken.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in his name may do so to the American Cancer Society or any charity of their choice. His cremains will be interred at a later time in the Union Highland Cemetery in Florence.
Following COVID-19 restrictions, family and close friends will have a service in the First Christ Christian Church at 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
Condolences may be sent in care of Kenny Boss at 4135 South Hazel Court, Englewood, CO, 80110. Arrangements were made through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
