Patrick W. Raftery, 74, of Poncha Springs died Dec. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver.
He was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Berkeley California to Richard and Catherine Raftery.
He grew up in Oakland, California and went to UC Berkeley.
He lived in Santa Cruz, California and attended Cabrillo College in Aptos, California.
Mr. Raftery moved to Denver in the late 1970s where he worked as a cook and played in bands.
He moved to Chaffee County around 2005 and lived in Poncha Springs the last 12 years.
He was involved in Poncha Springs community garden and was on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Mr. Raftery was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sisters, Anne Raftery, Mary Raftery and Martha (Steve) Quaresma.
A celebration of life is planned and will be announced at a later date.
