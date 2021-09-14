John C. Wenstrom, 70, of Salida died Sept. 6, 2021 at home.
He was born July 8, 1951, in Fremont, Michigan, to Carl and Minnie Wenstrom.
Mr. Wenstrom was by inclination and training a research scientist; he received his doctorate in anatomy, with an emphasis on biomed engineering, from the University of Minnesota.
He met his wife, Sue, there, working in the next lab.
Mr. Wenstrom was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 for many years and had many roles in the organization, but his favorite was as an informal historian for the lodge. Before he became ill, he could often be found on the third floor of the lodge, digging through a closet full of old files, looking for the odd date or event to fill out his records.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Tom.
Survivors include his wife; sister-in-law, Cheryl; and nephews, Thomas and Christopher (Emily) Wenstrom.
A private service will be held later this year in his hometown of White Cloud, Michigan.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
