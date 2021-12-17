A celebration of life for John Thomas Huntington was held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
The Rev. Sharon Adcock officiated the service.
A slide show was presented, and the musical selections were “Go Rest on That Mountain” by Vince Gill, “How Great Thou Art” by Alan Jackson, “Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn, “Annie’s Song” by John Denver and “Jealous of the Angels” by Donna Taggart.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
