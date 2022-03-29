Former Nathrop resident Jannes DeAnn Teply Weede, 83, died March 7, 2022, at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa.
She was born Sept. 8, 1938, to Frank and Edna (Sladek) Teply in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
She enjoyed learning and saw the importance of education. After graduating from McKinley High School in 1956 she attended Coe College, earning a two-year teaching certificate.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Weede, on Dec. 28, 1958, and they moved to Ames, Iowa.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Iowa State University in 1969 and began teaching in Normal, Illinois in 1970. She completed 28 years of elementary teaching before retiring in 1994.
Her students all knew her favorite color was purple, and they loved her jellybean jar.
In 1998 the Weedes built a new home in Nathrop and enjoyed 20 years of living in the mountains. In 2018 they moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, to be closer to family.
Mrs. Weede was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years; daughters, Susan (Joe) Pollpeter of Marshalltown and Sandra (Carl) Menard of Burton, Michigan; grandchildren, Katherine (Ben) Schwenker, Jacqueline Pollpeter, Molly Pollpeter, Lindsay Pollpeter, Amanda Menard and Lance Menard; great-grandchildren, Brooke Schwenker, Ryan Schwenker, Sybastian Knox and Jeanette Knox; sisters, Patricia (David) Mahr of Decatur, Illinois, Sharon (Tom) Lewers of Marion, Iowa, and Julia (Darrell) Wahlstrom of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research, www.alzinfo.org.
