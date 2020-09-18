Marillea J. Hamel formerly of Salida died Sept. 13, 2020, in Boulder City, Nevada after a long fight with polycystic kidney disease.
She was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Superior, Nebraska to Rodber and Mary Shaw.
She married Albert Hamel Aug. 21, 1955.
Mrs. Hamel called bingo at several casinos
She was retired.
Mrs. Hamel was preceded in death by her husband Albert Hamel; son Gordon Hamel; her parents; and brothers Cecil Shaw and Marlin “Butch” Shaw.
Survivors include her daughter Terri (Clyde) Frideger of Boulder City; daughter-in-law Kathy of Phoenix, Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
No services are planned. The family plans to spread Mr. and Mrs. Hamel’s ashes in their hometown of Superior, Nebraska at a later date.
Arrangements were with Clark County Funeral Services in Las Vegas, Nevada.
