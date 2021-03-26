Carolyn Ann Casey, 79, died March 21, 2021.
She was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Mills, Minnesota, to Lee Roy and Alice Case.
She grew up in Nucla and moved to Buena Vista in 1968.
She married John Howlett in August, 1966, and the couple had two children together and raised four children from John’s previous marriage.
After Mr. Howlett’s death in 2002, she married Bob Casey in June, 2004.
Mrs. Casey was very involved for many years with March of Dimes, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Patrol Auxiliary.
Friends and family said she loved her family, children, great grandchildren and enjoyed a good game of poker or slots.
They said she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Case; her first husband; and a grandson, Jake Howlett.
She is survived by her brother Glenn (Enid) Case; children Mike (Karen) Howlett, Allen (SuzAnne) Howlett,, Tammy (Lee) Whitcomb, Andra (John) Burns, Ron Howlett and Carrol Cook; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are set for 1 p.m. March 27, 2021, at the Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan Ave., Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
On line condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
