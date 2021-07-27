Richard Thomas Schwam, 64, died Nov. 16, 2020, with his daughters and first wife, Bonnie Schwam, at his side.
He was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Los Angeles, California, to Richard and Jacklyn Schwam.
He grew up in typical Southern California style, learning to skateboard, bike, hike and ski.
His family said Mr. Schwam made friends wherever he went. They said he was always generous, extremely funny and forever loving; he loved to share what he had and always made those he loved feel welcome.
He loved his Porsche, harmonicas, adventure and family.
Mr. Schwam was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie; grandson Sterling Michael; and wife Suzie Schwam.
Survivors include his daughters, Treasure (Aaron) Davis, Amelia Schwam and Keesha (Crispin) Carrasco; grandchildren, Serenity, Alex, Noen, Addyson, Timo and Karina; siblings Nancy and Patty; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A celebration of life service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31, 2021, at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the giver’s favorite charity or to standuptocancer.org.
Arrangements were with French Funerals & Cremations in Albuquerque, N.M.
