Normagene Ida Maltas, 96, an Iowa native and Salida resident since 1965, died June 18, 2021, at home.
Mrs. Maltas loved the Lutheran Church and lent her talents as an organist to the church for decades.
She was an accomplished quilter, as her church and entire family will attest.
She was a woman of few words until it came to beating her family at Scrabble.
Friends and family said she notoriously disliked long obituaries.
They said she heroically was a loving mother to her special daughter Linda, and provided for and cared for Linda with all her heart for 71 years.
Survivors include her children, Linda Maltas, Cheryl (Ken) Eigsti and Martin (Kelley) Maltas; sister, Elinore Gjovig; grandchildren, Arika (Kirk) Banghart, Andy (Lauren) Ross and Bayley Maltas; and great-grandchildren, Kuper, Kallister, William and Wyatt.
A small service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. June 23, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St., Salida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Starpoint.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
