Lorena Nell Bounds Hickman, 81, died July 21, 2022.
She was born July 30, 1940, in Madill, Oklahoma.
She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and married her high school sweetheart, Donald Royce Hickman.
Mrs. Hickman worked at various jobs, mostly secretarial, supporting the family while her husband completed college and seminary.
The family served at various Episcopal churches in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.
She was very active in the churches, singing in choir, youth ministries, teaching Sunday school, altar guild, chalice minister and lectionary reading.
She also continued working outside of the home.
After serving for 10 years at Ascension Episcopal church in Salida, the couple tried their hand at work-camping in campgrounds in Alaska, Nebraska and Texas.
They retired from the Episcopal church in Athens, Texas.
They spent their summers in Poncha Springs, running the Visitor Center, and their winters in Texas.
After her husband’s death, Mrs. Hickman moved her RV to Poncha Springs and was the campground host and Visitor Center manager for five years.
Circumstances forced her to give up her RV and move to Brookdale, an assisted-living facility in Colorado Springs, for the last year of her life.
Friends and family said she never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people and getting to know them.
She loved camping, hiking, being a member of the Red Hats, square dancing and watching the Rockies and Broncos play.
At Brookdale, she participated in all activities and especially enjoyed playing dominos and going on outings.
Mrs. Hickman was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her son, Donald (Annette) of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Jean (Bill) of Poncha Springs; three sisters of Tulsa; an aunt of Tulsa; sister-in-law of Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Her services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
